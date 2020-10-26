Watch: Tyler Lockett makes astounding one-hand catch

Barry Werner

The Seattle Seahawks are soaring early against the Arizona Cardinals thanks to Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett.

The duo combined for an incredible pass play early in the first quarter on Sunday.



Wilson rewarded Lockett for his work by coming back to his wide receiver by finding him for a touchdown to culminate the drive that left Seattle ahead 7-0 after the PAT.


 