Watch: Tyler Huntley and James Proche II combine for impressive touchdown

The Baltimore Ravens are on their way to securing a record breaking 20th-straight preseason win in Week 3 against the Washington Football Team. Lamar Jackson and most of the starters got to play one series as they got in game reps, but after that it’s been mostly the second and third stringers who have gotten action.

Quarterback Tyler Huntley has had a great game, and he connected with wide receiver James Proche II on phenomenal 20-yard touchdown catch, where Huntley threw off balance into the corner of the end zone and Proche elevated over a Washington defender and hauled in the pass in impressive fashion.

Proche also let the Washington defensive back know what had just happened, staring him down.

Proche has been one of the stars of training camp for Baltimore, but hasn’t seen that success translate over to game action yet. That changed with his incredible touchdown, and he’ll hope to continue making plays throughout the regular season, as it seems very likely that he’ll make the final 53-man roster.