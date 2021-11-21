Watch: Tyler Huntley’s clutch game-winning drive leads Ravens win over Bears

The Baltimore Ravens were down 13-9 against the Chicago Bears with less than two minutes left in the game when quarterback Tyler Huntley led a clutch game-winning drive to lead the Ravens to a 16-13 win.

It was a five-play, 72-yard drive, but the play that set up the eventual game-winning touchdown run was a 30-yard pass from Huntley to wide receiver Sammy Watkins. It was due to a busted coverage, but it was a crucial play that ended up setting up the Ravens’ offense at the four-yard line. On the next play, running back Devonta Freeman ran the ball in for what would end up being the game-winning touchdown.

It was Huntley’s first-career start in the NFL, and he was efficient throughout the contest but was sacked six times. The offense struggled overall throughout the game, with Justin Tucker making three fields goals.

Huntley saved some of his best plays for last to set up the Baltimore for the win, which is important in keeping the AFC North lead.