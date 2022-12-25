Watch: Tyler Higbee sets Rams record for TDs by a tight end

Tyler Higbee went 13 straight games without a touchdown this season, tied for the longest streak of any player in the NFL with at least 50 receptions. However, he’s now scored touchdowns in two straight games and has set the franchise record for the most career touchdowns by a tight end.

He now has 19 career scores, passing Damone Johnson’s 18 touchdowns for the most by a tight end. It came in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos, putting the Rams up 10-0 early on.

The touchdown was set up by Cobie Durant’s leaping interception against Russell Wilson, giving the Rams excellent field position.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire