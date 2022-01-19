Watch: Tyler Higbee was mic’d up for Rams’ wild-card win vs. Cardinals
Tyler Higbee has been one of the Rams’ most important players on offense this season, being the primary tight end who hardly ever comes off the field. He’s played 81% of the snaps, which is the third-most of any non-quarterback on the team – and that’s with missing two games due to COVID-19.
He was on the field for every play in the Rams’ win over the Cardinals on Monday night, which gave fans a peek behind the curtain of Higbee’s personality. He’s a player who fires up his teammates on the field and on the sideline, which also providing some funny comments throughout a game.
“Man, I love scoring touchdowns. But equally as the same, I almost enjoy the defense scoring touchdowns more. Man. Oh yeah,” Higbee said after David Long Jr.’s pick-six.