Watch: Tyler Buchner Lacrosse Highlights

Much was made earlier this off-season when former Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner announced he was returning to South Bend. He wasn’t coming back to play football though, instead choosing to pick up his lacrosse stick again and become a part of that program.

This comes after Buchner followed Tommy Rees to Alabama for one season where he wound up starting one game at quarterback for the Crimson Tide.

So now Buchner returns and is set to play a different sport for the Fighting Irish. Just how good of a lacrosse player is the former starting quarterback?

Finding lacrosse highlights of high school players isn’t nearly as easy finding football highlights but based on how he looked as a freshman in high school, Buchner is one heck of a talent. Check out the video below from Buchner’s freshman year.

