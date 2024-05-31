Watch Tyler Buchner as a High School Wide Receiver

Few, if any, have ever had the college athletic career arc of Tyler Buchner.

Buchner entered Notre Dame as a four-star quarterback in 2021 and was thought to be the next great Fighting Irish signal caller.

2022 saw him enter the year as the starter but an injury in the second game took away the rest of his regular season, but he was able to return for the Gator Bowl win over South Carolina where he walked away with game MVP honors.

Upon the arrival of Sam Hartman from the transfer portal, Buchner transferred to Alabama to reunite with former Irish playcaller Tommy Rees. The run did not go well for Buchner as he started one game and struggled mightily.

Buchner returned to Notre Dame this past winter where he joined the lacrosse team. Now Buchner has announced that he’s returning to the Notre Dame football program but not as a quarterback, instead as a wide receiver.

How will that go?

Matt Freeman of Irish Sports Daily went and dug up old highlights of Buchner playing wide receiver his freshman year of high school. They’re not against the greatest competition but are certainly worth taking a quick look at below.

The Tyler Buchner WR Mixtape. (Freshman year of high school) pic.twitter.com/d1PpW3Ru5L — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) May 31, 2024

All the best to Buchner as his career continues to be an incredibly impressive journey.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire