Watch: Tyler Boyd, Ja’Marr Chase help Bengals jump up 21-0 over Falcons
Things quickly turned into a blowout at Paycor Stadium as the Cincinnati Bengals jumped out to a 21-0 lead over the Atlanta Falcons a little into the second quarter.
By then? Tyler Boyd had four catches for 105 yards and a score, Ja’Marr Chase had three for 58 and a score and Joe Burrow stood at 228 yards and two touchdowns with just two incompletions.
It was Boyd who started the scoring on the opening drive with a 60-yard touchdown. He later had a wicked catch between defenders that made highlight reels.
Running back Joe Mixon scored a short-yardage rushing touchdown and then Chase caught a 32-yard score.
All the highlights from the fireworks:
THAT'S how you start a football game.#ATLvsCIN | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/2Zgb01VCeg
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 23, 2022
Tyler Boyd with a one-handed catch between two defenders.
Boyd already has 105 yards today.pic.twitter.com/639PfZlMjV
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 23, 2022
*chef's kiss* 🤌#ATLvsCIN | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/9UhTUm7DvO
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 23, 2022
