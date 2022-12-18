WATCH: Tyler Bass kicks game winner vs. Dolphins, Bills slide in celebration

Josh Allen did a lot of the lifting, but Tyler Bass sealed it.

The Bills (11-3) clinched a playoff berth with their 32-29 win over the Dolphins (8-6) in Week 15.

With only two seconds remaining, running back Devin Singletary went down purposely to kill the clock after the quarterback got his team all the way down the field.

From 25 yards out, the kicker connected to send his team to the postseason–And after doing so, he took the occasion into consideration.

Bass and several other of his teammate ran down the field a slid in the snow to celebrate.

Check it out in the clips below:

Tyler Bass game-winner! The Bills are heading back to the playoffs after squishing the fish! #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/qP03qDjyBZ — Mike Bundt (@Mike_Bundt) December 18, 2022

