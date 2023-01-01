Watch: Tyler Allgeier rushes for 5-yard TD vs. Cardinals
We are not even halfway through Sunday’s game between the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals and rookie running back Tyler Allgeier is already making his presence felt.
Allgeier has 39 rushing yards, including a five-yard touchdown run that temporarily gave the Falcons a 7-3 lead. Watch below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.
This rookie can RUN
📺 FOX || NFL+ pic.twitter.com/TOxhoQOcJg
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 1, 2023
Allgeir needs just 17 more yards to top 1,000 total for the season. The Cardinals have since taken a 10-7 lead in the second quarter.
