Watch: Tyler Allgeier’s 43-yard run sets up Falcons TD

Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier is having a monster game against the Saints in Week 15, rushing for over 100 yards through the first three quarters alone.

In the third quarter, Allgeier’s 43-yard run set the team up in scoring position. Then, the rookie capped off the drive with a powerful touchdown run to keep Atlanta in the game.

Check out both highlights below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.

Tyler Allgeier is good at football 📺 FOX || NFL+ pic.twitter.com/Japl40BcZW — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 18, 2022

