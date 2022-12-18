Watch: Tyler Allgeier’s 43-yard run sets up Falcons TD

Deen Worley
·1 min read

Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier is having a monster game against the Saints in Week 15, rushing for over 100 yards through the first three quarters alone.

In the third quarter, Allgeier’s 43-yard run set the team up in scoring position. Then, the rookie capped off the drive with a powerful touchdown run to keep Atlanta in the game.

Check out both highlights below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire

