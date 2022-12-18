Watch: Tyler Allgeier’s 43-yard run sets up Falcons TD
Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier is having a monster game against the Saints in Week 15, rushing for over 100 yards through the first three quarters alone.
In the third quarter, Allgeier’s 43-yard run set the team up in scoring position. Then, the rookie capped off the drive with a powerful touchdown run to keep Atlanta in the game.
Check out both highlights below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.
Tyler Allgeier is good at football
📺 FOX || NFL+ pic.twitter.com/Japl40BcZW
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 18, 2022
.@tylerallgeier17 for 6 !!!
📺 FOX || NFL+ pic.twitter.com/kx98o4jrvF
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 18, 2022
