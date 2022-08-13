WATCH: Ty’Son Williams scores Colts’ first TD of preseason

The Indianapolis Colts got their first touchdown of the preseason during the second quarter of Saturday’s opener against the Buffalo Bills by way of a 15-yard reception from running back Ty’Son Williams.

After Nick Foles and Case Keenum traded interceptions on consecutive plays, the Colts took advantage of the new set of downs and capped off the drive with an easy 15-yard touchdown pass to Williams.

Foles ➡️ Williams 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/SOC4ERqueR — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 13, 2022

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire