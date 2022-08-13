WATCH: Ty’Son Williams scores Colts’ first TD of preseason

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Indianapolis Colts
    Indianapolis Colts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Buffalo Bills
    Buffalo Bills
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Indianapolis Colts got their first touchdown of the preseason during the second quarter of Saturday’s opener against the Buffalo Bills by way of a 15-yard reception from running back Ty’Son Williams.

After Nick Foles and Case Keenum traded interceptions on consecutive plays, the Colts took advantage of the new set of downs and capped off the drive with an easy 15-yard touchdown pass to Williams.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

WATCH: Colts' Rodney McLeod grabs tipped pass for INT

Colts' Jonathan Taylor not expected to play vs. Bills in preseason opener

Bills' Josh Allen won't play vs. Colts in preseason opener

List

9 Colts to watch vs. Bills in preseason opener

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

Recommended Stories