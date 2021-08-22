Watch: Ty’Son Williams scores on impressive 20-yard touchdown run

The Baltimore Ravens have a real competition on their hands for the third running back spot on their roster. While at first many thought the role belonged to Justice Hill, but both Ty’Son Williams and Nate McCrary have come on strong and showed that they have plenty of potential.

In the fourth quarter of Baltimore’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, Williams broke free for an impressive 20-yard touchdown run where he juked and powered his way to the end zone.

We're up 20-3 after that touchdown run by Ty'Son Williams! Tune in to the rest of the game on @wbaltv11. pic.twitter.com/CaqA6yBnls — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 22, 2021

Williams spent last season on the Ravens’ practice squad, and has clearly shown growth as he aims to make the team in his second season. With Hill missing the game against Carolina with an ankle injury, Williams has taken full advantage of an increase in snaps, and could even now be considered the leader for the running back job behind J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards