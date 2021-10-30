WATCH: Ty Robinson catches first career TD to cap off 77-yard drive

Something good happened for the Buffaloes in Eugene.

Faced with a 21-point deficit, Colorado drove 77 yards on nine plays to get on the scoreboard early in the second quarter against No. 7 Oregon.

The drive had a promising beginning when Brendon Lewis connected with Brady Russell on the first snap. Russell fought off multiple Oregon defenders after the catch to complete a nice 28-yard gain. From there, Colorado’s versatile rushing attack carried most of the load. Alex Fontenot, Jarek Broussard and Deion Smith all had runs for at least nine yards to push CU deep into Oregon territory.

Lewis capped off the drive with a 9-yard touchdown pass to true freshman Ty Robinson. The leaping end zone grab was Robinson’s first college TD.

Colorado’s first touchdown since beating Arizona two weeks ago cut Oregon’s lead to 21-7. It also marked the Buffs’ third-longest scoring drive of the season.