WATCH: Ty Law surprises Richard Seymour with Hall of Fame news

Justin Leger
·1 min read
In this article:
WATCH: Ty Law surprises Richard Seymour with HoF news originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

When Richard Seymour found out he was a Pro Football Hall of Famer, it was one of his former New England Patriots teammates delivering him the news.

Fellow Canton inductee Ty Law traveled to Seymour's home in Atlanta, Ga. days before the Class of 2022 was officially announced.

Curran: Assessing the state of the Patriots' offensive line

"You know why I'm here," Law told a tearful Seymour while donning his gold jacket. "It's my honor and privilege to welcome you, my brother, to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Welcome to Canton."

Watch the heartwarming moment below:

Seymour and Law spent four seasons together as teammates in New England. The duo starred for a Patriots defense that helped spark the dynasty with three Super Bowl titles from 2001-04.

The Patriots drafted Seymour with the sixth overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft. The Georgia product played in Foxboro for his first eight NFL seasons, totaling 357 tackles and 39 sacks. His final four years in the league were spent with the Oakland Raiders, where he finished with 496 total tackles and 57.5 sacks for his legendary career.

