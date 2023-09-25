Watch: Two whales and a dog share a ‘magical moment’

Two humpback whales caught the attention of a Golden Retriever, whose reaction is priceless as it viewed the whales from a rocky shoreline of the Sunshine Coast on Nelson Island in British Columbia.

The dog named Noodle was so enamored by the large creatures, it took a swim to be closer to them—and even climbed some steep rocks for a closer view.

Lauren Read, the dog’s owner, told the Daily Hive that seeing two whales was a “magical moment.”

She captured video of the whales and Noodle’s reaction to them on Sept. 15, and posted it on Instagram. (Note: On some servers, you’ll need to click on the Instagram post to view it.)

“Honestly, I’m still in awe,” Read told the Daily Hive. “They just kept swimming closer and I kept thinking how lucky we were. I definitely did not expect Noodle to go for a swim, that was a fun surprise.”

