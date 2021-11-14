Watch two of the weirdest (and dumbest) goals you will ever see

With 24 teams in action across the NHL on Saturday there was always going to be a chance for a lot of interesting action. Highlight reel goals, big saves, big hits, surprising performances. All of that good stuff that you love about sports.

There was also the chance for some weirdness, and we were gifted plenty of that in a couple of games with what might be two of the weirdest (and dumbest) goals you will ever see at the NHL level.

Let’s start in Buffalo, where the Toronto Maple Leafs were 5-4 winners over the Sabres thanks to a late Morgan Rielly goal with just 12 seconds to play in regulation.

Before we could get to that point, though, somebody else had to start the scoring. And that somebody was Toronto’s David Kampf with this weird goal.

Now, you might be thinking to yourself “that’s a really weird goal. No chance I am going to see something weirder than that in the NHL on Saturday night.”

Then the Dallas Stars and Philadelphia Flyers started playing.

That is where this happened.

The Stars scored on themselves, which would've been hilarious had they not scored a goal of their own just a few seconds later ☹ pic.twitter.com/IW8FhsQuYI — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) November 14, 2021

The goal for the Flyers cut Dallas’ lead to 2-1, but the Stars quickly answered with a more traditional goal of their own at the opposite end of the ice.

Weird night in the NHL.

