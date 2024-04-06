Watch: Two San Diego Mojo players talk about being in pro volleyball

Watch: Two San Diego Mojo players talk about being in pro volleyball

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — San Diego’s professional volleyball team, San Diego Mojo, was founded in 2023, and two players were in the KUSI studio Friday to talk more about being in pro volleyball.

Outsider hitters Temi Thomas-Ailara and Kendra Dahlke talked with FOX 5/KUSI’s Brandon Stone Friday afternoon on beating best team Omaha during Tuesday’s home game, what it’s like playing at Viejas Arena, getting into volleyball and being first-generation volleyball players.

Padres East Village Block Party rescheduled to July

San Diego Mojo next games (FOX 5/KUSI)

San Diego Mojo takes on Columbus Fury Sunday, April 7 at 4 p.m. at the Viejas Arena. Then, on Wednesday, April 10, San Diego Mojo takes on Atlanta Vibe at 7 p.m. Click here for the full San Diego Mojo schedule.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.