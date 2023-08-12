WATCH: Two former Badgers have big NFL preseason debuts

The NFL (pre)season is here, which means it’s time to check back in on how former Wisconsin Badgers are doing across the league.

Two notable Wisconsin products were in action last night as the Pittsburgh Steelers visited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Week 1 of the preseason. The Steelers’ roster is full of Wisconsin products. Two of those players, the focus of today’s piece, are new to the league: defensive lineman Keeanu Benton and outside linebacker Nick Herbig.

Both players fell in the draft, somewhat inexplicably. Benton fell to the second round (pick No. 49 overall), while Herbig fell to the fourth (No. 132 overall).

Benton and Herbig showed out in the Steelers’ preseason contest last night in their first NFL action:

Good lord Keeanu Benton absolutely destroyed this reach block. pic.twitter.com/HnS9S90OUh — Nick Martin (@themicknartin) August 12, 2023

Nick Herbig's get off here is crazy on this sack. pic.twitter.com/MdF9y5fGdJ — Nick Martin (@themicknartin) August 12, 2023

Nick Herbig with the nice move inside as the tackle overset and was off balance here. Takes advantage of it for the sack. pic.twitter.com/zYqH1XfqDg — Nick Martin (@themicknartin) August 12, 2023

Benton finished the contest with three total tackles and one tackle for loss, while Herbig finished with three tackles, 1.5 sacks, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hits.

The two former Badgers will be in action next week as the Steelers host the Bills for NFL preseason Week 2.

