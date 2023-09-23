How to watch: TV schedule for the 44th Ryder Cup
The 44th Ryder Cup will be contested, Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at Marco Simone in Rome, Italy.
Here's how you can watch the biennial matches across all platforms, including NBC, USA, Golf Channel and Peacock, including "Live From the Ryder Cup" and featured matches.
Monday
9-11AM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Ryder Cup
Tuesday
9AM-2PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Ryder Cup
Wednesday
6:30-9:30AM (Peacock): Ryder Cup All Star Match
9AM-2PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Ryder Cup
Thursday
4:30-7:30AM (Peacock): Junior Ryder Cup
7AM-1PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Ryder Cup
Friday
1:30AM-Noon (USA): Ryder Cup, Day 1
1:30AM-conclusion (Peacock): Ryder Cup, foursomes featured match
6:20AM-conclusion (Peacock): Ryder Cup, fourball featured match
Noon-2PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Ryder Cup
Saturday
1:30-3AM (USA): Ryder Cup, Day 2
1:30AM-conclusion (Peacock): Ryder Cup, foursomes featured match
3AM-Noon (NBC/Peacock): Ryder Cup, Day 2
7AM-conclusion (Peacock): Ryder Cup, fourball featured match
Noon-2PM (Peacock): Live From the Ryder Cup
Sunday
5:30AM-1PM (NBC/Peacock): Ryder Cup, Day 3
TBD (Peacock): Ryder Cup, singles featured match
1-4PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Ryder Cup
And here is how you can watch this week's LPGA event, which begins Friday on Golf Channel and Peacock.
Friday
2-5PM (GC/Peacock): Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Round 1 (LPGA)
Saturday
2-5PM (GC/Peacock): Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Round 2 (LPGA)
Sunday
4-7PM (GC/Peacock): Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, final round (LPGA)