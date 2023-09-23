How to watch: TV schedule for the 44th Ryder Cup

How to watch: TV schedule for the 44th Ryder Cup

The 44th Ryder Cup will be contested, Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at Marco Simone in Rome, Italy.

Here's how you can watch the biennial matches across all platforms, including NBC, USA, Golf Channel and Peacock, including "Live From the Ryder Cup" and featured matches.

Monday

9-11AM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Ryder Cup

Tuesday

9AM-2PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Ryder Cup

Wednesday



Thursday



Friday



Saturday



Sunday



And here is how you can watch this week's LPGA event, which begins Friday on Golf Channel and Peacock.

Friday

2-5PM (GC/Peacock): Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Round 1 (LPGA)

Saturday

2-5PM (GC/Peacock): Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Round 2 (LPGA)