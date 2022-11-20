Watch: Tutu Atwell scores 1st NFL touchdown on 62-yard bomb vs. Saints

Tutu Atwell was drafted to be a deep threat thanks to his remarkable speed, and on Sunday against the Saints, he showed how fast he truly is. In the first quarter, he caught a bomb from Matthew Stafford down the left sideline, breaking away from the Saints defense for a 62-yard touchdown.

It was only his second career catch and his first career touchdown in the NFL, coming up clutch for the Rams with Cooper Kupp sidelined. Atwell’s only other catch as a pro was a 54-yarder, though that one didn’t go for a touchdown.

Here’s a look at the play, which put the Rams up 7-3 following the PAT.

That had to feel good for the second-year receiver, who has been the subject of a lot of criticism for his lack of production since being a second-round pick in 2021.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire