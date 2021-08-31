Watch: Tutu Atwell mic’d up vs. Broncos, gets tips from Cooper Kupp

Tutu Atwell is just getting his feet wet in the NFL as a rookie, learning the ins and outs of playing wide receiver in the pros. He gained some valuable experience in the preseason, playing all three games and seeing a healthy number of targets.

In the finale against the Broncos, Atwell was mic’d up. It was a great chance for fans to see some of Atwell’s personality on the field, and though he didn’t talk any trash, he did have a couple of funny moments against Denver.

But more importantly, it showed how helpful Cooper Kupp is as a teammate. On a couple of occasions, Kupp gave Atwell some tips about his route running and going up against Kyle Fuller, who loves to press.

“Fuller, all Fuller wants to do is get his hands on you,” Kupp said. Don’t let him put his hands on you easily.”

There was also another moment where Atwell asked Bryce Perkins to get the ball out a little bit quicker on an out route, a healthy conversation between a quarterback and wide receiver.

Check out the full video below because it’s worth your time.