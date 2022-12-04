Watch: Tutu Atwell makes one-handed grab look easy vs. Seahawks

Tutu Atwell is getting more opportunities with Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson injured, and he’s taking full advantage during this frustrating season.

On Sunday against the Seahawks, he made an awesome one-handed grab on a crossing route, hauling in the pass from John Wolford for a 30-yard gain. His speed has always been obvious, but he showed off good hands – or hand – on this play and then broke away from the defense.

Atwell nearly came down with a 22-yard touchdown later on the drive, but he was only able to get one foot down so it was ruled incomplete.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire