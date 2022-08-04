Watch: Tutu Atwell catches deep bomb from Matthew Stafford in practice

There have been some concerns with Matthew Stafford in recent days as it’s been discovered that he’s dealing with tendinitis in his elbow. Despite the reports, the veteran quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams showed off his strong arm by delivering a deep pass to Tutu Atwell during Thursday’s practice.

It was a 50-yard bomb from Stafford to Atwell, the latter of whom is having a terrific training camp with back-to-back days of catching deep passes in practice.

Stafford absolutely LAUNCHES it to @tutuatwell! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/D9OXRPma0p — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 4, 2022

A positive sign for the Rams is that Stafford didn’t put much effort into throwing the ball on this play and it was still almost overthrown for a speedy wideout like Atwell. At the same time, it’s fantastic to see Atwell show signs of being a vertical threat in the offense this season.

With Van Jefferson’s timetable to return after a knee surgery undetermined right now, the Rams could need guys like Atwell to step up in his absence. While Jacob Harris and Ben Skowronek could bring different skillsets to the table, Atwell can stretch the field with his speed.

It was Allen Robinson who made a highlight-worthy play in Wednesday’s practice with a one-handed grab. But on Thursday, it was Atwell completing a reception from a nice deep pass from Stafford that has caught the attention of fans.

