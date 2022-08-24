Watch: Tutu Atwell burns Bengals deep, makes terrific over-the-shoulder catch

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
The Tutu Atwell hype train rolled into Cincinnati this week and continued to pick up steam as the season approaches. Atwell, the Rams’ second-year receiver, has had a fantastic summer in practice, routinely making big plays on offense.

During Wednesday’s joint practice with the Bengals, the first of two sessions in Cincinnati, Atwell showed last year’s AFC champions the speed he possesses. The Rams shared a clip of Matthew Stafford throwing a pass deep to Atwell, who got behind the defense and made a terrific over-the-shoulder grab for a big gain.

It’s the type of play Atwell has been making throughout camp and the practices since, but it’s good to see him doing it against another team.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire

