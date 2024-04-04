Advertisement

How to watch Tuesday's Phillies-Cardinals matchup on the NBC Sports App

April marks one of the busiest sports months of the calendar year. With that often comes a few doubleheaders, and in this case, a tripleheader.

On April 9, Phillies at Cardinals, set for a 7:45 p.m. start, will be streamed on the NBC Sports App.

That night, the Sixers host the Pistons (7:00 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia) and the Flyers play the Canadiens (7:00 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus).

By downloading the NBC Sports App, you can connect your TV provider to allow access to streaming.

Below is the list of providers that will also carry the game throughout the area:

PROVIDER

SD

HD

Armstrong Utilities

299

300

Astound Broadband - Lehigh Valley, PA/Delaware County, PA

994

Blue Ridge

743

Comcast*

1259

Service Electric Cable TV and Communications - Lehigh Valley, PA/Hunterdon, NJ

902

Service Electric Cable TV and Communications - Wilkes Barre, PA

900

Verizon

91

591

You can view the entire 2024 Phillies broadcast schedule here.

