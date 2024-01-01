How to watch Tuesday’s UNC-Pitt basketball game
The UNC basketball program will travel to Pittsburgh for its first conference road game.
North Carolina was the winner in their last outing, dominating Charleston Southern in their final non-conference game. They need to be on point in this one, playing in enemy territory where Pitt holds a favorable 7-2 record.
Pitt has already played two conference games, losing both due to inconsistency on the defensive end. Their loss against Syracuse was most notable, giving up 51 second-half points to lose 81-73. The test here for UNC won’t be the matchups. Instead, it’s winning a conference game in front of a hostile crowd.
The Tar Heels currently sits as a top 10 team in the nation, so a dominating road win is the way to gain traction in the AP Poll.
Let’s take a look at how to watch Tuesday’s game.
UNC-PITT, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION
WHAT: North Carolina (9-4, 1-0ACC) vs. PITT (9-4, 0-2)
WHEN: Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 7:00 p.m. ET
LOCATION: Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh, PA
TV: ESPN (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN)
SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM (81 or 193)
WEBSITE: WatchESPN
