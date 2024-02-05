How to watch Tuesday’ UNC-Clemson rematch

The UNC and Clemson men’s basketball teams are in two completely different worlds right now.

ACC leader North Carolina (18-4, 10-1) is riding high off it 93-84 win over archrival Duke on Saturday night, as Armando Bacot and Harrison Ingram both dominated with double-doubles. With the exception of a few tense moments, UNC pretty much controlled this game from opening tip.

Clemson, which was once ranked and viewed as a legitimate contender in the ACC, has seen itself spiral downward ever since its first loss of the season against Memphis. The Tigers (14-7, 4-6) sit at eighth place in the ACC, losing a pair of 1-point heartbreakers against Duke and UVA.

The Tar Heels and Tigers matched up against each other on Saturday, Jan. 5 in Clemson. This was a game highlighted by defense, as UNC held an opponent to under 70 points for the fourth-consecutive game. Tigers big man Ian Schieffelin gave North Carolina trouble down low, grabbing 11 rebounds and scoring 16 points, but UNC combatted that by holding Clemson leading scorer PJ Hall in check.

If you hadn’t guessed it already, yes – the two will matchup again. Clemson comes to Chapel Hill on Tuesday, Feb. 6 for a 7 p.m. ET tip-off.

How can you watch the rematch?

TV, RADIO AND STREAMING INFORMATION

WHAT: North Carolina (18-4, 10-1 ACC) vs. Clemson (14-7, 4-6)

WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, NC

TV: ESPN (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN)

SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM (193 or 389)

WEBSITE: ESPN

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire