WATCH: Tua Tagovailoa trucks New York Jets DB Michael Carter II

The Miami Dolphins started off their Week 15 battle with the New York Jets rather slowly, as the visitors got out to a 10-point lead at Hard Rock Stadium.

However, in the second half, Brian Flores’ team seemed to collect themselves, tying the game 17-17. Late in the third, the crowd and players got some extra motivation from their quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, as he ran up the middle on first-and-10 with just Jets defensive back Michael Carter II ahead of him.

Tagovailoa ran straight at him, and instead of sliding, put his shoulders down and ran right through him before standing up and flexing.

It brought some real energy that led to a Dolphins’ touchdown just a few plays later.