Watch: Tua Tagovailoa throws TD pass for Miami Dolphins

It was a quiet first half for Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The former Alabama star got on track in the second half with a pretty pass on the run that set up a TD pass to tight end Mike Gesicki,

First the pass on the move to running back Myles Gaskin.

Then the score that gave Miami a 13-7 lead in the third quarter after the PAT.