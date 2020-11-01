Watch: Tua Tagovailoa throws first NFL touchdown pass

Tua Tagovailoa has his first NFL touchdown pass.

The first-round pick of the Miami Dolphins out of Alabama drilled a pass to DeVante Parker on the final play of the first quarter against the Rams. The play went for three yards … and six points.





Tagovailoa had 87 touchdown passes in three seasons at Alabama. They wrote 11-1 on the ball. He is No. 1 and he threw his TD pass on the first day of November.