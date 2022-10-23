WATCH: Tua Tagovailoa talks with NBC’s Maria Taylor about his third pro season

Six games into the Miami Dolphins 2022 campaign, third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has missed part of four contests due to injuries. However, as the starter, the former Crimson Tide signal-caller is 3-1 on the year.

Prior to Miami’s Sunday night matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tagovailoa had a chance to sit down with NBC’s Maria Taylor to talk about a range of topics from his relationships with his coaches to the concussions issues that led to an NFL rule change for health and safety of the players.

Tagovailoa’s genuine personality is always great to see in these interviews. The Dolphins will be happy to have him back on the field in Week 7.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire