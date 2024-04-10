Watch: Tua Tagovailoa shows glimpse of reworked throwing motion

It’s still early in the 2024 offseason, but it looks like Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been in the lab working on his craft.

On Tuesday, a production company called G.O.A.T. Farm Media posted video of a recent training session for Tagovailoa that appears to show a reworked throwing motion for the 26-year-old passer.

It’s not a drastic difference, but there appears to be even less windup to Tagovailoa’s already tight motion and it looks like he’s working to step through his throws and use additional hip torque.

There have been rumors that Tagovailoa began working with 3DQB this offseason, a quarterback training company that has worked with a long list of players that includes Tom Brady, Drew Brees, and Lamar Jackson. The company’s coaches include Tom House and former Dolphins quarterback John Beck.

The video from Tuesday, which tagged 3DQB, appears to be further confirmation that Tagovailoa is getting consultation from the best in the business.

Tagovailoa led the NFL in passing yards last season with 4,624 and earned his first career Pro Bowl nod.

