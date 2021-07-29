Watch: Tua Tagovailoa’s press availability after first 2021 practice

Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa enters his second NFL camp as one of the most highly critiqued and speculated players of not just the Miami Dolphins, but also the entire NFL. The storylines this offseason have whirled in both the local and national scale about Tagovailoa and his ability to elevate a Dolphins team that is aspiring to make the leap into contender status this upcoming season.

Day 1 of camp brought some peaks and some valleys for Tagovailoa specifically — but better now than in September. And that was the outlook Tagovailoa took when asked about the ‘miscommunications’ from the team’s first practice at 2021 camp.

“Yeah. I would say with the bad throws, a lot of miscommunication. On one of them, I think that’s definitely my fault. I was in a conundrum of throwing it up or coming back down to the back. Unfortunately, that’s how the cookie crumbled on that one,” said Tagovailoa.

“It’s good that things like that happen right now. We can see it, go back into the film room, talk about it with our guys, the receivers, the tight ends and running backs and kind of get that fixed.”

Miscommunications on Day 1 of camp are perfectly understandable and as we get a better feel for what the Dolphins’ offense is going to look like, it is important to remember that the Dolphins themselves are still feeling their way through things, too.

But again, the peaks were quite bright. Tagovailoa uncorked a 60+ yard touchdown throw to Albert Wilson and had a number of other strong throws reported throughout the day — and the consensus seems to be Tagovailoa’s efforts to rebuild and reshape his body this offseason weren’t for nothing. You can hear what Tagovailoa had to say about how he compares himself physically and mentally to last season and more for yourself; as his Wednesday press availability has been posted to the Dolphins’ YouTube channel: