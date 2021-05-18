Watch: Tua Tagovailoa moving extremely well in workout video
Tua Tagovailoa is entering his second season in the NFL. Despite the numbers pointing towards a successful rookie year in 2020, the critics have been strong so far this offseason.
For one reason or another, there are a lot of people doubting the former top-5 pick, but Tagovailoa is out here to prove those doubters wrong. From everything we’ve seen, he’s been working extremely hard to prepare for Year 2.
On Tuesday, a workout video was shared by PER4ORM via Twitter showing Tagovailoa moving around, and let’s just say the former Alabama quarterback is moving extremely well. Check it out.
All Good Things Come From Mobility @Tua 🎯 pic.twitter.com/59qkfRUL8l
— PER4ORM (@PER4ORM) May 18, 2021
I don’t know about you, but that footwork looks fantastic.
Tagovailoa is now going to be a year further removed from the gruesome, almost career-ending hip injury he suffered against Mississippi State. The more time that passes, the better he’s going to look.
Plus he’ll finally have a regular offseason. Last season, Tagovailoa — and everyone else — was dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, and that hindered his ability to gel with teammates and get comfortable within Miami’s offense.
Add in all the weapons the Dolphins quarterback has gotten added around him — including Jaylen Waddle, Will Fuller V and Robert Foster — and it’s easy to see why a second-year leap could be on the horizon.
It’s time.
