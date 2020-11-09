Watch: Tua Tagovailoa makes special plays on Miami’s game-tying drive

In his second NFL start, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa showed every bit of the precision as a passer — and mobility as a runner — that he showed at Alabama before a hip injury ended his college career. The Dolphins’ Sunday turn against the Cardinals’ high-powered offense against a Miami defense that had allowed just 130 points all season, best in the league. But headed into the fourth quarter, the Cardinals had put up 31 points to Miami’s 24, which put Tagovailoa in the driver’s seat, as Kyler Murray had already thrown three touchdown passes and run for another.

Late in the third quarter, the Dolphins got the ball after Arizona scored on Murray’s rushing touchdown, and Tagovailoa decided to show everyone that, yes, he’s got wheels as well.

There was this 17-yard scramble with 12:11 left in the game…





…and then, this perfect 11-yard touchdown pass to receiver Mack Hollins one play later for the game-tying touchdown.





We would like to suggest a codicil to the NFL rule book which stipulates that the Cardinals and Dolphins have to play each other at least once per season as long as Murray and Tagovailoa are the starting quarterbacks.