Watch: Tua Tagovailoa makes NFL debut for Miami Dolphins

If there were a perfect foe to face in your NFL debut, it would be the New York Jets with a 24-0 lead in the fourth quarter of a game.

Welcome to Tua Time in Miami, also known as garbage time on this Sunday.

The rookie QB from Alabama took the field late in the game, replacing Ryan Fitzpatrick in the Dolphins’ laugher against their feeble foe.

Tagovailoa was 2-for-2 for 9 yards in his mop-up appearance.





He learned well from Ryan Fitzpatrick, it seems.



