Watch Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts, and More Rookie QBs React to Their 'Madden 21' Ratings

On Thursday, NFL Hall-of-Famer Steve Young hopped on a video chat with some of the 2021 NFL rookie quarterbacks to reveal their player ratings in Madden 21.

"Dang! This is the guy you guys got!?" - @Tua@SteveYoungQB reveals #Madden21 Ratings to Rookie QBs pic.twitter.com/PLLH1Fh8XK — Madden NFL 21 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 9, 2020

Among them were Philadelphia Eagle Jalen Hurts, Miami Dolphin Tua Tagovailoa, Green Bay Packer Jordan Love, and L.A. Charger Justin Herbert. After revealing what they thought some of their specific attribute ratings should be, they learned what they actually were. Most of the rookies, in fact, rated themselves lower than what they actually had.

Hurts received a speed rating of 86, a strength rating of 72, and a mere 37 on tackling. Tua meanwhile, received an 84 for play-action and 80 for breaking a sac, while Justin Herbert received a 72 for juking. Love received a deep throwing accuracy rating of 81, a throw on the run rating of 81, and was the only rookie to have his overall rating revealed at 71.

Overall, the players were excited to be in the game in general, with Herbert saying that he's been buying the Madden for years.

Madden 21 comes out on August 25, and is available for preorder here.