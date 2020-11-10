Watch: Tua Tagovailoa insists Brian Flores take game ball vs Cardinals

Head coach and quarterback combinations are what NFL dynasties are made of. And while the Miami Dolphins young duo of Brian Flores and Tua Tagovailoa are impossibly early into their respective NFL careers to declare this as a possible dynasty-worthy duo, the early returns sure are exciting for the Miami Dolphins. Miami, which hit the reset button back in January of 2019 and tied themselves to Flores as the team’s head coach, bet big on Tagovailoa’s surgically repaired hip as they looked to secure the second half of the pairing this past April.

Miami now sits 10-14 under Flores’ direction (10-7 over the last 17 games) and 2-0 with Tagovailoa behind center.

The defining moments of this pair lie ahead of them, there’s no questioning that. But a special moment between the two was caught on camera in the immediate aftermath of the Dolphins’ 34-31 victory over the Arizona Cardinals — and it is sure to give Dolphins fans goosebumps while thinking about what the future may hold.

Tagovailoa had just done his part to help put the finishing touches on a 10-0 4th-quarter advantage and a come from behind win. And as he jogged off the field, he was greeted by Flores — and as the two embraces, Tagovailoa promptly presented him with the football from the game’s final snaps.

“This is for you.”

.@Tua showed love to his coach after his 1st career comeback win 👏@miamidolphins pic.twitter.com/K5zuqRJVvn — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) November 10, 2020





Flores, to his credit, did his best to refuse the ball and suggested that it belonged to Tagovailoa — but the rookie quarterback refused.

“No. No, no, no. Thank you,” said Tagovailoa while ensuring his coach walked away with the football.

The relationship between Flores and Tagovailoa has been, to this point, something of a mystery. Flores made the bold decision to make the quarterback swap amid all of the fanfare and adoration for Ryan Fitzpatrick, most certainly a difficult decision to make. And in the days and weeks that have passed since, we really hadn’t gotten much of a feel for how the two interact. That is, of course, except for Flores’ staunch defense of Tagovailoa in the face of reports that the Dolphins’ quarterback change was effectively a “tryout” as the Houston Texans’ season (whose picks belong to Miami) continues to circle the drain.

This exchange between the two? It’s our best look at the Flores/Tagovailoa relationship yet — and it shows a clear mutual respect for one another; a critical layer to Miami’s future as the two will now be tethered together. As one succeeds, so will the other.

There appears to be quite a bit of success in both of their futures.