WATCH: Tua Tagovailoa hits Tyreek Hill deep on first play vs. Eagles
For the first time since they acquired him, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill took the field for a game, and it didn’t take long for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to find him.
On the very first offensive play of the game, Tagovailoa hit Hill, who was double covered, for a deep pass – a gain of 51 yards.
Tua to Tyreek to open the game ‼️@tua | @cheetah
📱: Stream #PHIvsMIA on NFL+ https://t.co/6NpGYjnh74 pic.twitter.com/UPBQ8lzHTy
— NFL (@NFL) August 27, 2022
The Philadelphia Eagles are playing their backups and roster hopefuls, but this is a positive sign for what the Dolphins may be able to accomplish during the regular season.
