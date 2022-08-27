WATCH: Tua Tagovailoa hits Tyreek Hill deep on first play vs. Eagles

For the first time since they acquired him, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill took the field for a game, and it didn’t take long for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to find him.

On the very first offensive play of the game, Tagovailoa hit Hill, who was double covered, for a deep pass – a gain of 51 yards.

The Philadelphia Eagles are playing their backups and roster hopefuls, but this is a positive sign for what the Dolphins may be able to accomplish during the regular season.

