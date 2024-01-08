WATCH: Tua Tagovailoa hits Tyreek Hill for Dolphins’ second TD vs. Bills

The Miami Dolphins were tied 7-7 with the Buffalo Bills late in the first half with the ball inside the red zone.

On a third-and-1 from Buffalo’s three-yard line, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed a quick strike to wide receiver Tyreek Hill for the team’s second touchdown of the day.

The score was the 29th for Tagovailoa this season and the 13th for Hill. If Miami wants to secure their first AFC East title since 2008, Hill will need to continue the day he’s having.

