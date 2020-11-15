Watch: Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins dupe Chargers’ defense on TD pass

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The Miami Dolphins are on a roll. Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has stepped in for Ryan Fitzpatrick and kept the team winning.

On Sunday, the former Alabama star and his teammates made the Chargers look silly with a great fake and throwback to Durham Smythe for the touchdown. There was no one in the same area code as Smythe when he caught the pass that made it 26-14 in the fourth quarter.

In case you were wondering, Smythe played college ball at Notre Dame and had 20 career catches coming into this game.

