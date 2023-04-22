WATCH: True freshman Whit Weeks takes interception to the house in LSU’s spring game
There was some true freshman vs. true freshman violence late in the first quarter of LSU’s spring game on Saturday.
With Baton Rouge native Rickie Collins — a mobile passer who was not wearing a red non-contact jersey — under center, Whit Weeks made a play on a questionably thrown ball.
After bobbling it momentarily, he secured the interception. Forty yards later, Weeks reached paydirt as he gave the defense a 14-7 lead.
The four-star early enrollee from Watkinsville, Georgia, is the younger brother of his teammate and fellow linebacker West Weeks, who joined as a transfer from Virginia last season.
Whit finds himself a bit buried on the depth chart in the linebacker group, but with plays like this, he could see some early playing time this fall.
WHIT WEEKS PICK SIX!! pic.twitter.com/zNKURnmA6M
— Matthew Brune (@MatthewBrune_) April 22, 2023
