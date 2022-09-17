Watch: True Freshman TE Oscar Delp scores first TD as a Georgia Bulldog

Georgia football is putting on a clinic versus South Carolina in Columbia, S.C.

The Bulldogs have 462 total yards of offense and seven touchdowns.

The last score came from true freshman tight end Oscar Delp, who caught his first touchdown as a Georgia Bulldog on a 28-yard reception from backup quarterback Carson Beck.

First career touchdown for true freshman Oscar Delp. 🐶@GeorgiaFootball is ROLLING ‼️ pic.twitter.com/eOmVkQISXW — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 17, 2022

The Dawgs lead 45-0 at the end of the third quarter.

