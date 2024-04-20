Watch: True freshman RB Aneyas Williams finds end zone in Notre Dame’s spring game

It’s safe to say that Notre Dame football’s 2024 recruiting class will be setting the stage for years to come.

One of those freshman is running back Aneyas Williams, who entered the program as the nations No. 19 back and 250th overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. It didn’t take long for him to make an impact in Notre Dame’s Blue and Gold game, as he found the end zone early in the second quarter.

Williams started his run on the inside, bounced outside and outraced the defenders to the pile-on and cashed in. What was an interesting aspect of the score was that the broadcast actually was interviewing head coach Marcus Freeman and he explained how a freshman back could get playing time.

Since he knows the protections, Freeman believes that his young back will see the field early for the Irish this season. That is exciting to hear.

