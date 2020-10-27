Watch: Troy Hill and Taylor Rapp combine for tip-drill INT in end zone

As the saying goes, teamwork makes the dream work. And that certainly applies to almost all phases of football.

The Rams secondary proved that on Monday night against the Bears as Troy Hill and Taylor Rapp combined for a tip-drill interception. Hill was in great coverage on the receiver, and he tipped it back to Rapp for the easy interception.

It took points off the board for the Bears, ending what was their most encouraging drive of the night. Take a look at the great play by Hill and Rapp below.

Troy Hill and Taylor Rapp combine on the end zone INT! #RamsHouse

