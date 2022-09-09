Watch: Troy Hill makes great INT in first game back with Rams

Troy Hill had three interceptions in 2020 with the Rams, which is three more than he had last year with the Browns. In the first half of the season opener against the Bills, Hill also had more interceptions than he had last year in Cleveland.

Hill made a great play in the second quarter to pick off Josh Allen, undercutting the crossing route and coming up with the interception. The play helped set up a game-tying field goal by Matt Gay before halftime, proving to be a pivotal takeaway in this one.

Hill was a ball hawk for the Rams throughout his career, and while he does give up his share of big plays, he also makes a ton of them.

