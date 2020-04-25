WATCH Troy Dye get phone call from Mike Zimmer, Minnesota Vikings

Many were shocked to see that Oregon linebacker Troy Dye fell to the third day of the 2020 NFL Draft, including himself.

At least one team rectified their mistake. The Minnesota Vikings selected Dye with the 132nd overall pick and social media celebrated accordingly.

No one was happier than the man himself though, and now we can hear his conversation with the franchise.

The Vikings tweeted out phone calls that head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman had with all three of their fourth-round selections, including Dye.

"Hey Troy, it's Rick Spielman, the general manager. You ready to be a Minnesota Viking?"

Yes sir. I can't wait. - Troy Dye on getting started in Minnesota

Dye also spoke to his new head coach who has some familiarity with the Dye family.

"Congratulations," said Zimmer. "Tell your brother I said 'hello' I coached him in Cincinnati."

"I definitely will. He always talks about you."

After Zimmer joked he hopes it's good Dye responded: "It's all positive things."

Tony Dye played for Cincinnati from 2012-13 as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA while Zimmer was the defensive coordinator there. He actually scored a touchdown off a blocked punt in a 41-20 victory over Cleveland but would be deactivated shortly after. After the 2014 season, Tony Dye retired and now coaches football.

Troy Dye and Mike Zimmer seem like a match made in heaven.

