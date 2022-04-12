WATCH: Triston Casas belts 477-foot homer in WooSox home opener

WATCH: Casas belts 477-foot bomb in WooSox home opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Triston Casas showed off his impressive power Tuesday in the Worcester Red Sox' home opener.

The No. 2 ranked prospect in the Boston Red Sox organization, per Baseball America, blasted a 477-foot two-run homer out of Polar Park. The towering shot marked Casas' second homer of the 2022 season.

Watch:

Triston Casas: 477 feet of fun pic.twitter.com/8JOzk5vnkl — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) April 12, 2022

Casas' first home run of the campaign was an opposite-field laser that came off the bat at 107 mph. The 22-year-old just continues to give Sox fans reasons to be excited about his eventual call-up to the big leagues, which could happen as soon as this season.

Casas was drafted by the Red Sox with the 26th overall pick of the 2018 MLB Draft. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound first baseman slashed .284/.395/.484 with 13 homers and 52 RBI last year with Double-A Portland.