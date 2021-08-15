Watch: Trishton Jackson loses Chargers DB with nasty route for 1st TD

Trishton Jackson might have a hard time making the Rams’ 53-man roster considering the team’s depth at wide receiver, but he’s not going to go quietly. In the second quarter of Saturday’s game against the Chargers, he ran a nasty route to lose his defender in the dust, coming wide open in the back of the end zone.

Bryce Perkins didn’t miss him, connecting with the wideout for the Rams’ first touchdown of the preseason. It was a perfectly run route that will certainly catch the attention of his coaches, just as it did with all of Twitter.

Currently, Jackson is the sixth receiver on the depth chart, so if the Rams keep six wideouts, he should be able to make the cut, just like he did last year as an undrafted rookie.